August 4, 1970-March 21, 2020
MOLINE — Marta Ojeda, 49, of Moline, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, surrounded by her loving family.
Private family services will be held with burial at Moline Memorial Park. A public gathering to celebrate Marta's life will be announced at a later date when allowed.
The former Marta Angelica Almanza was born Aug. 4, 1970, the daughter of Antonio and Guadalupe (Romero) Almanza. She married Juan Antonio Ojeda on Oct. 22, 1994, in Moline.
She worked at Tyson Foods (formerly IBP) for 13 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline.
Marta enjoyed playing soccer (especially goalie) and never missed one of her kids' soccer games. She loved vacationing to Mexico, cooking and was a hard worker and big jokester. She had a very unique and contagious laugh that made everyone around her smile. She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter and sister. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and strength.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Juan; four children, Nester, Brenda, Erika and Roman Ojeda, all of Moline; her mother, Guadalupe Almanza, of Moline; siblings, Carmen (Miguel) Cruz, of East Moline, Celina Almanza, of Moline, Maria (Rafael) Vasquez, of Moline, Rosa Almanza, of Moline, Arturo (Angeles) Almanza, of Puerta Del Monte, Mexico, and Jose (Luz) Almanza, of Moline; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Antonio Almanza; and siblings, Maria De Jesus, Martin Almanza and Baltazar Almanza.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
