Marsha Lee Hansen

July 28,1940- August 19, 2020

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Marsha Lee Hansen, 80, of St. Peters, Mo., went to be with Jesus on Aug. 19, 2020, at Glenfield Memory Care.

Marsha Lee Hansen was born in Geneseo, on July 28,1940, to Charles Frederick (Fred) Cowley and Annette Evangeline Miller-Cowley.

She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Ray Hansen, on Feb. 12, 1961, in Moline. They were married 59 years and have six children and nine grandchildren. Marcia Schmatt (Jeff), grandchildren Andrea Hallier and Danielle Moraes (Daniel); Rebecca Jackson (Keith); Elizabeth Hansen; Kendel Rimell (Scott), grandchildren Joshua Rimell and Abigail Rimell; John Hansen (Alicia), grandchildren Jacob Hansen and George Hansen; Jennifer Dailey (Dennis), grandchildren Sophia Dailey, Harrison Dailey, and Charles Dailey.

Marsha is also survived by her brother, Rollin Cowley (Rose). Being part of a large family, Marsha is survived by many other beloved family members.