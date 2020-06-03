August 23, 1946-May 31, 2020
MILAN — Marsha A. Foutch, 73, of Milan, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the emergency room at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Private burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
The former Marsha Aileen Lannan was born August 23, 1946, the daughter of Joseph and Vera (Kovalchuk) Lannan. She was married for 17 years to Timothy Foutch, with whom she had a daughter. She graduated from Alleman High School and St. Anthony's School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for various hospitals throughout the state for over 20 years.
Marsha was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. She was a volunteer firefighter in Carbon Cliff for several years, and also volunteered at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. She loved taking care of outside critters, especially squirrels and stray cats. Family was the most important thing to Marsha.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nicolette “Nikki” and Jim Jensen of Rock Island; two grandchildren, Felicia (Michael O'Toole) Lemon of Davenport, Iowa, and Justin (Alexis) Lemon of Moline; a great-grandson, Everett; and siblings, Peggy (Tom) Stoehr of Coal Valley, Illinois, and John (Billie) Lannan of East Moline. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
