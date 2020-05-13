× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 18, 1924-May 12, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Marlin L. Munson, 95, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully with his wife of 66 years by his side on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Cremation has been accorded and a private graveside service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Henry County Humane Society in Geneseo. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Marlin Lavern Munson was born July 18, 1924, in Cambridge, the son of Charles and Glen Sturm Munson. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Marlin married Donna Raifsnider on April 8, 1954, in Cambridge.

He worked for the Cambridge Motor Company for 50 years and had a great love for cars, especially Corvettes. Marlin achieved recognition by General Motor's Only The Best Club. He served Fire Chief of the Cambridge Fire Department for over 35 years. Marlin was a former commander of Cambridge American Legion Post 417, a charter member of Valley View Country Club, and a member of the Midwest Corvette Club. Over the years, Marlin's hobbies included fixing, restoring, and designing cars, road rallies with the Corvette Club, and gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Munson, Cambridge; daughters Amy Vermost, Kewanee, and Nancy Munson, Downers Grove, Ill.; future son-in-law Jim Kofron, Bristol, Wis.; grandsons, Ryan Vermost and Jared Vermost, Rock Island; granddaughters, Christin Munson, Fort Madison, Iowa, and Grace Hosey, Downers Grove; four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law, Charlene Glynn, Geneseo. His parents, his son, Darin Munson, two sisters, a brother, and two half brothers, preceded him in death. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlin Munson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.