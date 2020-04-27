Marlene K. Silvers
View Comments
EAST MOLINE

Marlene K. Silvers

{{featured_button_text}}

May 14, 1937- April 22, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Marlene K. Silvers, 82, of East Moline, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, after a long battle with heart disease.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Marlene was born as Marlene K. Martin on May 14, 1937, in Iowa City, the beautiful daughter to Fred and Greeta (Kline) Martin.

Marlene enjoyed spending the holidays with her family and playing euchre with her friends. She loved being with her grandchildren and watching them grow. She wholeheartedly loved being a grandma and felt very blessed every time another child was born, adding great to her name before grandma. Marlene was a wonderful grandmother and cared for all who entered into her life. She made many friends whom are now seen as family and will be missed by all.

Marlene is survived by six children, Robyn (Michael) Terwiliger, of Galva, Ill., Rene Richard, of Bettendorf, Iowa, David Abrahamsen, of Lincoln, Ill., Dale (Wanda) Abrahamsen, of Davenport, Robert (Beverly) Abrahamsen, of Davenport, and Don (Dawn) Silvers, of Moline; many grandchildren; siblings, Marilee Martin, of Moline, Janett (Thomas) Upton, of Moline, and Thurese Paulson, of Minneapolis, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Glenn Martin.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Silvers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News