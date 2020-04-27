× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 14, 1937- April 22, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Marlene K. Silvers, 82, of East Moline, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, after a long battle with heart disease.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Marlene was born as Marlene K. Martin on May 14, 1937, in Iowa City, the beautiful daughter to Fred and Greeta (Kline) Martin.

Marlene enjoyed spending the holidays with her family and playing euchre with her friends. She loved being with her grandchildren and watching them grow. She wholeheartedly loved being a grandma and felt very blessed every time another child was born, adding great to her name before grandma. Marlene was a wonderful grandmother and cared for all who entered into her life. She made many friends whom are now seen as family and will be missed by all.