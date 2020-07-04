× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 27, 1935-July 2, 2020

WOODHULL — Marlene J. "Deed" Nehls, 84, of Woodhull, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull. Private services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull. Burial is in the Woodhull Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Bethany Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

She was born Sept. 27, 1935, on a farm north of Woodhull to Martin and Vera Swanson. Deed graduated from AlWood High School in 1953. She married Donald E. Patterson in 1956 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull. He was killed in a car accident in January 1966. Deed married Truman E. Nehls May 29, 1969, at Peoria Grace Lutheran Church in Peoria, Illinois. He passed away with ALS July 31, 2016.

Deed began working for an insurance company in Galesburg and CPA in 1953. In November 1953, she was employed at Gale Products until the plant closed. She was later employed at the Woodhull Truck Plaza and part-time at Wells Fargo bank in Woodhull.

Deed and Truman enjoyed wintering in Arizona. She enjoyed all sports, especially watching her sons’ and later granddaughters’ sporting events.