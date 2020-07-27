× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 11, 1934-July 25, 2020

MOLINE -- Marlene Faye Deffenbaugh, 86, of Moline, formerly of Milan, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at UPH – Trinity Rock Island.

A private family funeral service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan. A public visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Memorials in care of Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Marlene was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on May 11, 1934, a daughter of Orville Spencer and Eunice Faye Dill Dorland. She graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids, class of 1952. She worked for insurance company briefly before attending and graduating from the University of Iowa where she received a bachelor's degree in speech and drama.

Marlene married Merlin Thomas Deffenbaugh on July 20, 1963, at Asbury Methodist Church, Bettendorf, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2000.