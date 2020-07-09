EAST MOLINE — Marla L. Johnson, 64, of East Moline, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Reverend Laura Kamprath will officiate. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Marla was born Nov. 13, 1955, the daughter of Bennie and Elna (Nordstrom) Johnson. She graduated with high honors from Annawan High School in 1973, and then received her associate degree from Black Hawk College, also with high honors. She was employed by the City of Moline as the Planning and Development Department secretary. Marla was a lifetime member of the First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. She performed in the hand bell choir and was a member of the social ministry committee at the church. She was a member of Embroiderers' Guild of America–Mississippi River Valley chapter. She also participated in the AFS program within the Annawan community. She loved to read and do stitching. Marla was greatly loved by her nieces and nephews, and with good reason. She was always there for them, throughout their lives.