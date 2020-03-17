Marla L. Johnson
EAST MOLINE

Marla L. Johnson

Marla L. Johnson

March 14, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Marla L. Johnson, 64, of East Moline, passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020, at her home. Due to COVID-19 protocol and public safety, her family has chosen to wait the two-week period recommended by public officials.

An extended obituary will appear next week. Please check vandemorefuneralhome.com for future updates. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

