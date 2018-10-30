February 14, 1953-October 29, 2018
MILAN — Mark R. Winters, 65, of Milan, passed away on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be today, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will go to the Mayo Clinic for Stem Cell research.
Mark was born on Feb. 14, 1953, in Rock Island, the son of Roy and Gladyce Scheck Winters. He married Judy Johansen on Sept. 4, 1982, in Moline.
Mark was a purchasing manager at Cobham Mission Systems, Davenport. He enjoyed working in his yard, golfing and having an immaculate car.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Dan (Katy) Winters, Wichita, Kan.; mother-in-law, Doris Johansen, Milan; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Judy) Johansen, and Jim (Linda) Johansen, both of Milan; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Steve and Barb Moran, Spring Hill, Tenn.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dawn Winters.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stewart Garneau and his staff, and Dr. Angela Dispenzieri of the Mayo Clinic and her staff for the care they gave Mark. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.