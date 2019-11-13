August 30, 1958-November 12, 2019
DECATUR — Mark Jeffrey Miller, 61, of Decatur, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in his residence.
A service to celebrate and honor Mark's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Boulevard, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. this Friday at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, Decatur, Ill., and from noon to 1 p.m. at the church on Saturday. Mark will be laid to rest in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for funeral expenses or to the National Ataxia Foundation.
Mark was born on Aug. 30, 1958, in Rock Island, the son of Dale E. and Marjorie C. (Fest) Miller. Mark was a passionate and loyal person. He loved kids. He loved his family and friends. Once a friend always a friend. He met you where you were and passed no judgment. Mark was an avid Chicago Bears and Blackhawks fan. He had been a golfer for many years before debilitating Ataxia. He was an avid movie buff and music fan. He supported AA. He attended Christ Gospel Church of Decatur. Mark said he was disabled at being disabled.
Mark is survived by his mother: Marjorie Miller, of Decatur, Ill.; brother: Dan (Terry) Miller, of Bettendorf; sister: Suzanne Miller, of Decatur, Ill.; nieces and nephews: Tracey (Frank) Rivera, James (Vroni) Miller, Nicole (Steven) Armendariz and Kelli (Ryan) Miller; great-niece and -nephews: Sebastian Armendariz, Victoria and Xavier Rivera; caretaker and “daughter”: Brittany Phillips, of Decatur, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his father.