August 11, 1949-August 27, 2019
ALPHA — Mark D. Rutledge, 70, of Alpha, died at noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Hock Family Pavilion in Durham, N.C., surrounded by his family. Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Alpha United Methodist Church. There is no visitation. Inurnment will follow at Alpha Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Alpha Cemetery Association. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
Mark was born Aug. 11, 1949, in Moline, to Richard and Doris Falline Rutledge. He graduated from AlWood High School in 1967 and attended Western Illinois University where he earned a bachelor's degree in landscape management. Mark married the love of his life, Erika Rethy, on June 7, 1970, in Springfield. She died May 18, 2016.
He was the owner and operator of Rutledge Landscape and Greenhouse where he took pride in landscaping yards, businesses, and parks all over the Central Illinois region.
Mark loved Chicago Cubs Baseball, Chicago Bears Football, and Duke Basketball. Most days Mark could be found running a tractor, digging trees, or spending time at his favorite place on Earth, the golf course, especially early morning rounds with Dew Dusters.
Survivors include his daughter, Abi (Larry) Schaefer of Creedmoor, N.C.; one sister, Diane (Scott) Schrepple of Atlanta, Ga.; his father and mother, Richard and Doris Rutledge of Alpha.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Erika.