October 11, 1932-February 10, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Mark B. Harvey I, 87, of Coal Valley, Ill., died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.

Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Moline, with The Rev. Luke Boehringer officiating. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, where the Moline American Legion Post 246 will present military honors. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Mark Bently Harvey was born Oct. 11, 1932, in Ogden, Iowa, the son of Joe and Anne Mae (Pratt) Harvey. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married Minnie L. Bakalar on July 17, 1959, in St. Charles, Ill. She died Oct. 11, 2003.

He retired from John Deere, Moline Plow Planter, in 1992. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and computers.