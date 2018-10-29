Mark Appleton

April 27, 1952-October 27, 2018
ALEDO — Mark A. Appleton, 66, of Aledo, died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Memorial services are Saturday, Nov. 3, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Aledo, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be left for Messiah Lutheran Church or the Appleton Family Scholarship at Augustana College. Burial will be at a later date in Aledo Cemetery. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is handling arrangements.
Mark was born on April 27, 1952, in Aledo, a son of Glenn W. and Edith Reller Appleton. He graduated from Aledo High School in 1970. Mark graduated from Augustana College in 1974, with a degree in chemistry and physics. He went on to law school at Chicago-Kent School of Law in Chicago. In 1979, Mark moved back to Aledo to join his father’s law firm, Appleton and Appleton. After his father’s passing, Mark practiced law with Greg McHugh. Mark married the former Claire Smith Kennefick. They were married for 22 years and had one son, Charlie.
Mark loved watching Aledo and Augustana sports. He loved his family and friends and was so happy to hear what was going on in their lives. He enjoyed keeping track of his family’s genealogy. He looked forward to his annual golfing trip with his college buddies and loved spending time with his high school friends! Faith was important to Mark, and his family is grateful for his caregivers and great friends.
Mark is survived by his son, Charlie Appleton; his brother and nephews, Tom (Helen) Appleton and their sons, August and Paul Appleton; his sister and nephews, Alice (Gary) Franks and their sons, Jeromy and Josh Franks.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother: Donna Prentiss. Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.