Mark A. Arndt

A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 1, 2020, at Colona-Green Rock American Legion in Colona. Cremation has been accorded. Committal services are 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors. Those wishing to attend the graveside service, should arrive by 9:30 a.m. at Van Hoe Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Mark was born on March 14, 1954, in Davenport, a son of Arthur and Elizabeth (Reppich) Arndt. He graduated from Davenport Central High School, and later served our country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1972-1975. Mark married the love of his life, Lynn McIntire on Nov. 5, 1993, in Davenport. He worked at Coca-Cola in Davenport for 20 years, and then CPC Logistics also in Davenport for another 20 years. He enjoyed reading, especially Steven King, traveling, vacationing in Wyoming, Georgia and Texas, exploring museums, golfing, collecting John Deere model trucks, and was the best cookie taster. He was well-known for his hat collection, and for his artistic abilities. Mark loved his wife and family.