December 9, 1942-January 7, 2020

COLUMBUS, N.C. — Marjorie “Sue” Kirkendol Lingafelter passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, surrounded by family.

Sue was born Dec. 9, 1942, in Knoxville, Tenn., to John and Marjorie Kirkendol. She graduated from University of Tennessee in 1964 and worked in Civilian Personnel for the Department of Defense her entire career. She met her husband in Rock Island, and they raised two children while living in Illinois, Missouri, Germany, New Jersey and Georgia. After retiring in 1996, she enjoyed reading, gardening and refinishing old furniture. Sue also enjoyed spending time with family and friends whenever possible. Her vibrant, spunky personality endeared her to all whose paths she crossed.

Sue is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Kelly and Kirk (Kadie); grandchildren, Mark, Shannon, Magnus and Remi; siblings, Nancy and Jim; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. Sue is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John, David, Paul and Bill.

The family would like to thank the staff at Willowbrook Court at Tryon Estates for the love and care they provided for Sue.