June 8, 1924-March 16, 2020
MOLINE — Marjorie Slater, 95, of Moline, died Monday, March 16, 2020, in Aspen Rehab and Nursing Center, Silvis, Ill.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Rock Island National Cemetery with Fr. Mark DeSutter officiating. Those wishing to attend should meet at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street, Moline, at 10:45 a.m.
The former Marjorie May Haubeil was born June 8, 1924, in Moline, to Antonio and Mary (Kelly) Haubeil. She married Lawrence Slater on Feb. 15, 1951, in Aledo, Ill. He died Feb. 15, 1996. She and her husband were antique dealers for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.
Marjorie is survived by her grandson, Justin Slater, of Moline. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Slater; her son, Craig Slater; and her sister, Mary Haubeil.
Service information
10:45AM
701 12th Street
Moline, IL 61265