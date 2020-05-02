× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND — Marjorie M. Cooper, 99, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home.

Services will be private. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice.

Marjorie was born April 17, 1921 in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of John E. and Clara M. (Winchell) Gillette. She married Joel L. Cooper on May 3, 1921 in Moline. He preceded her in death on October 30, 1990.

Marjorie worked at the Apple Tree. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, VFW and Milan Lioness Club. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and Bingo.

Survivors include her son, Ricky Joel Cooper, Rock Island; grandsons, Jerick Cooper, John Cooper and Joel Preston; great grandchildren, Dragan Cooper, Whisper Cooper, Wynne Cooper, Kaiden Cooper and Ethan Cooper. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Marie Cooper; sisters, Dorothy Gillette Purvis and Helen Gillette Wacker and brothers, John Gillette, Donald Gillette and Robert (Pinky) Gillette .

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

