February 9, 1928-July 17, 2020

MOLINE -- Marjorie J. Wolfgram, age 92, of Moline, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Marjorie was born February 9, 1928, in Hiteman, Iowa, a daughter of Dewey and Bertha (Tidball) McCaulley. She graduated from United Township High School in 1947 and married Harold “Skinny” Versluys in September of 1947. Later she married Arthur Wolfgram in January of 1973. He passed away in January of 1999.

Marjorie was a cook for Moline Public Hospital after working at Buddy L Toy Factory in East Moline for several years. In 1974, she became a cook at the Alan Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, until retiring in 1988. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, puzzles, and being with her family. She was especially known for her sense of humor.

She was a member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline.