ROCK ISLAND -- Marjorie J. Myers, 88, of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106-7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Marjorie was born on November 12, 1931, in Rock Island, a daughter of Joseph and Edith (Biscontine) Nonnenmann. She married Merle Myers on January 31, 1951, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1988. Marjorie was a homemaker. In later years, she worked for the Two Rivers YMCA as part of their Before and After School Program. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Marjorie enjoyed playing BINGO and racquetball. She especially enjoyed children and spending time with her family.