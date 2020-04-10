× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 20, 1930- April 9, 2020

CARTHAGE — Marjorie E. Harrell, 89, of Carthage, passed Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, at 4:10 a.m. at the Maple Grove Care Center in Carthage.

Marjorie E. (Anderson) Harrell was born Nov. 20, 1930, the daughter of Saul and Minnie (Engstrom) Anderson in Moline. She graduated from Orion High School in 1948 and went on to graduate from Augustana College in Rock Island in 1952 with her bachelor's degree and then received her master's degree in education from Western Illinois University in 1969. Marjorie taught in several high schools, including Rock Island, Carthage, Abingdon, Mount Morris and Hamilton high schools. On Feb. 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Harrell in Andover, Ill.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Lawrence, of Carthage; two sons, Steven Harrell, of Fishers, Ind., and David (Denise) Harrell, of Carthage; four grandchildren, Christopher (Alicia), Catherine, Jon (McKenna) and Morgan Harrell; and a sister, Phyllis (George) Harrell, of Stronghurst. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private family funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or the Memorial Hospital Foundation Fund.

