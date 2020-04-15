GENESEO — Marjorie A. Doubet, 87, of Geneseo, passed away of natural causes, on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, Illinois. Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to The Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo.

Marge was born Sept. 30, 1932, the daughter of Leslie and Velna (Symonds) Hutson, in Carthage, Illinois. Marge was the youngest of four sisters, Martha, Mary and Millie. She married Herb Doubet on Oct. 2, 1949, in Carthage, Illinois. Their first date was on a John Deere tractor. They originally lived in Carthage but moved to Geneseo 52 years ago with their two children, Steve and LeAnn. She held various jobs in Geneseo, lastly being employed at Family Medical, working with medical records. Marge's greatest joys were camping, laughing, spending time with family, friends and her dog, Molly. She will be mostly remembered for her infectious laugh, campfire stories, homemade Thanksgiving noodles & her love of animals, especially dogs! Marge would want everyone to live well, love much and laugh often!