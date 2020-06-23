Marjorie A. Carlson

Marjorie was born on April 4, 1922, in Aledo, the daughter of Archie E. and Frances J. (Almquist) Peterson. She married Reynold G. Carlson on April 8, 1942, in New York City. He preceded her in death Oct. 19, 2003. Marjorie was a Charter Member of Sherrard Presbyterian where she was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent for 14 years. She was a past president for the Presbyterian Women's Organization as well the school community clerk. Marjorie previously worked at the AAA Agriculture Office of Aledo and the former Baker's Restaurant in Sherrard.