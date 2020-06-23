April 4, 1922-June 21, 2020
SHERRARD — Marjorie A. Carlson, 98, formerly of Sherrard, passed away, Sunday, June 21, 2020, at New Perspective, Silvis.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Sherrard Cemetery. Esterdahl Mortuary Orion is assisting the family.
Marjorie was born on April 4, 1922, in Aledo, the daughter of Archie E. and Frances J. (Almquist) Peterson. She married Reynold G. Carlson on April 8, 1942, in New York City. He preceded her in death Oct. 19, 2003. Marjorie was a Charter Member of Sherrard Presbyterian where she was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent for 14 years. She was a past president for the Presbyterian Women's Organization as well the school community clerk. Marjorie previously worked at the AAA Agriculture Office of Aledo and the former Baker's Restaurant in Sherrard.
Survivors include her son Dennis (Twila) Carlson; grandchildren, Colleen (Lloyd) LaPlante, Corina (Martin) Buck, Caleb (Rebekah) Carlson, Paul (Angie) Lucas, Steve (Maria) Lucas; great-grandchildren, Asia (Nick) Richardson, Cearra LaPlante, Joelle LaPlante, Isaiah Buck, Savanna Buck, John Lucas, David Lucas, Michael Lucas; and brother-in-law, Dominic Fionda.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and siblings, Phyllis, Irene, Wendell and Joyce.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.