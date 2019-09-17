September 26, 1931-September 14, 2019
MOLINE — Marion Z. Thompson, Jr., 87, of Moline, passed away Saturday September 14, 2019 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 11am -12pm Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials can be made to Alleman High School or Habitat for Humanity, QC.
Marion was born September 26, 1931 in Ada, OK, the son of Marion and Eva Lee (Davis) Thompson, Sr. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He married Helen Rogiers on April 16, 1955 in Moline.
Marion received his Bachelors Degree from Augustana College and his PhD. from the University of Iowa. He worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 37 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Survivors include his wife, Helen; children, Elizabeth Thompson, Moline, Thomas (Leslie) Thompson, Moline and James (Molly) Thompson, Chicago; grandchildren, Christopher, Ben, Tony, Margaret, Jack, Gavin, Sara and Caroline.
