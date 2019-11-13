July 8, 1920-November 12, 2019
COAL VALLEY — Marion Virginia Gross, 99, of Coal Valley, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the home of her daughter, Michael Breeden, surrounded by her family.
Services will be pending at Muehledach Funeral Home, Kansas City, Mo. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary is assisting the family.
Marion Virginia Keller was born July 8, 1920, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Richard Allen and Pearl Dorothy (Davenreau) Keller. Marion was educated in Kansas City, Mo. Marion married Richard Allen Gross at the home of his parents, Sam and Nonie Gross, on Dec. 5, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo. She was a homemaker and the mother of nine children. Marion was a very fait-filled Catholic; she attended many Bible studies. She was wonderful cook; she loved to entertain. One Christmas she made a cookbook “The Gross Family Cookbook;” she personalized every recipe for a member of the family. Marion and her husband, Richard, hosted several foreign-exchange students from various countries. She was an avid Bridge player and a great poet.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Michael (Chuck) Breeden, Coal Valley, Ill., Judy (Kerry) Sansale, Hampton, Ill., Barbara (Steven) Grothaus Mesa, Ariz., Debbie McDaniel, Auburn, Wash., William Gross II, Kansas City, Mo., Suzi (Richard) Fichman, Kansas City, Mo., Donna Gross, Holt, Mo., and Amelia Gross, Kansas City, Mo.; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; a brother; her son, Richard Gross II; and two grandchildren.
