COLONA — Marion Lloyd Taulbee, 86, Colona, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Graveside services will be livestreamed from Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289 at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or to the American Cancer Society.

Lloyd was born on Feb. 13, 1934, in Keysville, Mo., the son of Blaine and Mary (Hatcher) Taulbee. He married Shirley Beverlin on Dec. 31, 1955, in East Moline. He served in the Army for two years before retiring in 1986 from the Former International Harvester Farmall, Rock Island. Following retirement he read the water meters in Colona for 11 years. He really enjoyed retirement and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was mechanically inclined and could fix anything, a talent he passed on to his sons. Lloyd had a great sense of humor and always had a smile for everyone. He loved mowing his lawn on his riding lawn mower and solving and doing puzzles.