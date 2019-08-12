July 31, 1945-August 8, 2019
GENESEO — Marion C. Gordon, 74, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Hammond-Henry Hospital Emergency Room, Geneseo. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo. Reverend Stephen Mueller will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. immediately prior to the service at Concordia Lutheran Church. Cremation rites will be accorded after the funeral service by Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory. Memorials may be directed to Concordia Lutheran Church or the CRI Wildlife Refuge.
Marion was born on July 31, 1945, the daughter of William and Marie (Popp) Nöelle, in Nürnberg, Germany. She married Anthony Gordon on Feb. 5, 1965, in Nürnberg, Germany. Marion was in the transportation business for 60 years. She worked for All American, Advance Transportation and Campbell 66. Marion was the first female terminal manager in the Quad Cities. She was the president of the Traffic Club and the founder and president for 30 years of the CRI Wildlife Refuge. The organization was established to save wildlife, and Marion helped to rescue hundreds of animals in the Quad-City area.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Anthony, of Geneseo; son, Patrick (April) Gordon, Tulsa, Okla.; two grandchildren; and sister, Marina Verena, Germany. Marion was preceded in death by her parents.
