September 22, 1943-March 3, 2020

MOLINE — Marion Alexander Collins, 76, of Moline, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life gathering will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery where military honors will be presented. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Arrowhead Ranch.

Marion was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Moline to Alphonso and Mattie Pennington Collins. He was a 1961 graduate of Rock Island High School and attended North Carolina (Greensboro) A & T College where he majored in music.

Marion was a U.S. Army veteran who served during Vietnam. He retired from Arrowhead Ranch, Coal Valley, Ill., after 30-plus years changing lives as a youth counselor and music director.

Family, music and service were the foundation of Marion's life. Over a lifetime, he had taught, inspired, accompanied and entertained thousands through his musical mastery.

Marion was a romantic too, on Feb. 14, 1998, he married Cathy (Mattox) Collins in Moline, and together they made beautiful music.