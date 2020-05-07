× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 14, 1924- May 2, 2020

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Marilyn R. Yeazel, 95, of Arlington Heights, Ill., died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lutheran Home for the Aged.

A memorial service will be held in the future when gatherings are allowed. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Memory Gardens in Arlington Heights.

The former Marilyn Ruth Kopischke was born Sept. 14, 1924, in Marinette, Wis., the daughter of Lester and Alice Marie (Larson) Kopischke. She married Gilbert Yeazel on Feb. 12, 1947, in Marinette.

She was a member of PEO, Women's Circle of First United Methodists Church, and volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital. She enjoyed sewing and gardening.

Marilyn is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Linda Yeazel. of Grayslake, Illi.; a daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Mike Daly, of Moline, Ill.; and sons, Scott and John Yeazel; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brothers, John and Keith Kopischke. She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister, Lois Larson.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Yeazel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.