March 4, 1941-June 8, 2020

ANDALUSIA — Marilyn R. Petersen, 79, of Andalusia, Ill., passed away at her home surrounded by family, Monday, June 8, 2020.

Due to current public gathering restrictions, private family services will be livestreamed (and may be viewed by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream), 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Andalusia Community Baptist Church.

Marilyn was born March 4, 1941, in Davenport, a daughter of Francis A. and Ruth E. (Harper) Foster. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1959. Marilyn married Samuel J. Petersen Jr. on Sept. 12, 1959, in Rock Island.

She was the special-needs bus driver for Rockridge School District 300, from 1977 until her retirement in 2004.

Marilyn was a member of Andalusia Community Baptist Church. She served with the Andalusia Volunteer Ambulance Service for over 20 years and on the Rock Island High School Reunion Committee for the Class of 1959.

She enjoyed making wedding cakes, woven baskets, sewing quilts, and loved collecting Santas.