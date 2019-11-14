August 15, 1940-November 12, 2019
MOLINE — Marilyn Joy Leftwich, 79, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Heartland Health Care, Moline.
Funeral services will be 10am, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 2-4pm Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline and one hour prior to service at the church. A private burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church Pre-School, Bettendorf or University of Iowa Children's Hospital.
Marilyn was born August 15, 1940 in
Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Albert and Alma (Schmohe) Homann. She married Larry Leftwich on August 27, 1961 in Mattoon, IL at St. John's Lutheran Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Marilyn earned her Associates Degree from the former St. John's College, Winfield, KS. For over 25 years she worked as a teacher's aide for the Moline/Coal Valley school district, primarily with pre-school children and was a John Deere Teacher Recognition Award recipient.
Marilyn was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf and former member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline. Marilyn was a devout church volunteer: Choir, Bible Study, Youth Group Leader, LWML leadership, Valparaiso University Guild and coordinator of all receptions/celebrations. She enjoyed baking (especially chocolate chip cookies), sewing for her girls and grandkids, flower gardening and was always willing to share her gifts and talents.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; daughters; Michele (Bernie) Sapp, Moline and Kristal (Robert) Nugent, Oconomowoc, WI; grandchildren, Conor and Ian Sapp and Jacob, Levi and Rebecca Nugent; sisters, Norma Schussler, Mattoon, IL and Carol Kurz, Warrensburg, MO. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Health Care and Unity Point Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com