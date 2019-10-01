April 7, 1945-September 29, 2019
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Marilyn Jean (nee: Scott) Lehan, 74, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., formerly of Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Rock Island, Illinois on April 7, 1945, the daughter of the late John and Mona (nee: Ennis) Scott. Marilyn earned her Associate's Degree and worked as a surgical registered nurse for many years. She enjoyed music, festivals, and dancing, but her main hobby in life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she adored.
Surviving are her children, Dawn (Roger Brooks) Vincent, Beth Rohr, Stephanie (Dale) Frank, Angela (Tony Northcutt) Weaver, Thomas (Sue Goldsworthy) Rohr and Jennifer Lehan Ross; 16 grandchildren, Chad, Jessi, Sami, Abbi, Nic, Kayla, Krystal, Lucas, Logan, Amy, Allie, Jake, Matthew, Molly, Aaron and Gabriel; and 10 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Paisley, Gavin, Liam, Oliver, Asher, Emilie, Khylie, Allison and Elliott. She is further survived by her brother, Jack (Annie) Scott; nieces, nephews, Steven, Linda, David and Tony. Marilyn is also survived by her very special longtime friend, Phyllis (Tom) Lingafelter, in addition to other relatives and friends in Racine and Rock Island.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Scott.
Visitation for Marilyn will be held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, on Friday, Oct. 4, from 4 until 7 p.m. with memory sharing at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home.
She will be laid to rest at Rock Island Memorial Park, Rock Island, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Marilyn's family would like to thank Dr. David Knight and Hospice Alliance, especially Cami and Faith, for their compassionate and loving care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.