June 10, 1933-August 19, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Marilyn J. Turnmire, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Rock Island. A live-streamed memorial service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream.. A memorial visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Inurnment will be private at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Marilyn was born on June 10, 1933, in Davenport, a daughter of Charles and Edith Mock Hintze. She was previously married to Lee Bateman and Larry Turnmire.
In Marilyn’s earlier years, she owned and operated her own beauty salon in Heritage, Moline. Later she worked at the Airport Inn, Oakwood Country Club, the Quad City Downs and retired from United Township High School in 2005.
Marilyn enjoyed bowling, golfing, working in the yard and collecting Isabel Bloom’s, which she had a large collection of. She loved to socialize and spend time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons (and spouses), Greg (Mindy) Bateman and Doug (Karla) Bateman, both of Rock Island and Tim Turnmire, Moline; grandchildren, Brandy (Todd) Grant, Rock Island, Ashlee (Will) Naydenoff, Montgomery, Ill., Justin (Letty) Barrett, Lander, Wyo., Travis Turnmire, Swedona, Ill. and Morgan Turnmire, Moline; great-grandchildren, Bradley Grant, Rock Island, Carolyn Hunwardsen, Milan, Jolee, Gary and Emilee Naydenoff, all of Montgomery, Ill. and Ridge and Telisha Barrett, Lander, Wyo.; and a great-great-granddaughter, Isabellah.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Charles and Bob Hintze and Ruth Swisher.
In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Funeral home staff will allow 50 people in the funeral home at a time during visitation.
