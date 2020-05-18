× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marilyn J. Dhabalt

January 12, 1951-May 14, 2020

MILAN-Marilyn J. Dhabalt, 69, of Milan, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her residence. No services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting family with arrangements.

Marilyn was born on January 12, 1951 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Perry and Nancy (Hess) Thomas. She married Dennis Dhabalt on August 25, 1972 in Moline. Marilyn enjoyed going and participating in dogs shows.

Marilyn is survived by her granddaughter, Courtney (Casey) Bynog; and grandchildren, Elijah and Ryder Bynog. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Toni Jo Long; and son Jeffrey D. Dhabalt.

