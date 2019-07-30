September 13, 1931-July 27, 2019
MOLINE — Marilyn Holliday, 87, of Moline, formerly of Coal Valley, Ill., died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Bickford of Moline.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church, Moline. Private burial will take place prior to services at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Marilyn was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Rock Island, the daughter of Roger and Ruth (Sackfield) Jones. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1950 and married Kenneth Holliday on June 6, 1951, in Rock Island. He died Jan. 18, 2009. She worked as a life underwriter for Royal Neighbors of America, retiring in 1994.
She enjoyed reading books, word searches and watching her daughter participate in the Special Olympics.
Marilyn is survived by a son, Robert (Susan) Holliday, of Rock Island; a daughter, Debra Holliday, of Moline; and two grandchildren, Thomas Holliday and Allyson (Taylor) Bryant. She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother, Raymond Jones.
The family would like to give special thanks to everyone at Bickford of Moline, especially Tina and Chris, for the wonderful care given to Marilyn and her daughter, Debra.
