Marilyn Esther Nordahl Bindewald

Marilyn attended Marycrest College, where she studied art. She also graduated from Scott Community College with a certificate in drafting. A lifelong reader, Marilyn’s favorite authors were John Grisham, James A. Michener and Janet Evanovich. As an accomplished pianist, studying throughout her life, her favorite composers for the piano were Debussy and Chopin. She loved Chip Davis’ (Mannheim Steamrollers) piano arrangements. Music not being played by Marilyn would be sung by Pavarotti, John Denver and the Bee Gees.

Marilyn was a piano teacher, a Girl Scout leader and consultant, a Bible class teacher and an HOA officer. She was a member of the University of Iowa alumni association, Reserve Officers Association Ladies (ROAL), IWS, AARP and Music Students Club. She volunteered for several years playing piano at Quad-Cities nursing homes. She loved to travel. She was the family genealogist, finding and visiting many of her Swedish family during her trip to Sweden. She also visited London, many of the U.S. National Parks and cruised to Alaska. When she turned 84, she decided it was time to learn to take off, fly and land an airplane, so she did just that!