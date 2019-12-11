November 15, 1933-December 10, 2019

MOLINE — Marilyn E. Thompson, 86, of Moline passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be 12pm, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Chicago.

Marilyn was born November 15, 1933 in Moline, the daughter of Albin E. and Dessel E. (Carlson) Ellis. She married Charles L. Thompson on July 5, 1953 in Moline. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2016.

Marilyn retired from the Rock Island Arsenal. Above all she loved her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her positive attitude and sweet nature.

Survivors include her children, Faith Duszak, Genoa, IL and Hope Douglas, East Moline; grandchildren, Jessica, Rebekah, Nathaniel, Michelle, Rachel and Jon and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Gary, Walter and Chucky, a sister and 3 brothers.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com