February 7, 1939-August 4, 2020

REYNOLDS — Marilyn D. DeClerck, 81, of Reynolds, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation, Aledo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private Saturday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. A public visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. A rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials in care of St Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

Marilyn was born in Aledo, Ill., on Feb. 7, 1939, a daughter of Francis J. and Marguerite I. Mier. She married Robert DeClerck on Feb. 15, 1958, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

Marilyn worked 20 years as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in Taylor Ridge.

Marilyn was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. She enjoyed working in her yard with her husband, Robert. Together, they were members of the Rock Island Horticulture Club and enjoyed participating in the Senior Olympics. Marilyn was a devoted mother and grandmother.