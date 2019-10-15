August 21, 1931-October 12, 2019
MILAN — Marilyn A. Coyne, 88, of Milan, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Preemption Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Church of Christ. Scientist, Moline, or to a memorial tree fund in honor of Marilyn that will be planted on the family farm.
Marilyn A. Young was born on Aug. 21, 1931, in Rock Island, daughter of Robert Young and Marjorie Horst Young. She married Kenneth Coyne on Feb. 12, 1950, in Preemption. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2009.
Marilyn was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Moline, the Rock Island County Fair Association and the Rock Island County Farm Bureau.
Survivors include her children (and spouses), Michael (Sharon) Coyne, Edwardsville, Ill., Kathleen (Lee) Woodward, East Moline, Martin (Jain) Coyne, Wills Point, Texas, Nancy Briggs, Moline, Bonnie Rainwater, Danville, Calif., Janet (Michael) Aguilar, Bettendorf, Thomas Coyne (special friend Cheryl Peters), Milan, Ill., and Peggy Dreyer, Davenport; grandchildren, Leslie, Tracy, Jeremy, Cheyenne, Tember, Lauren, Cara, Jessica, Jacob, Hailie, Chance, Traci and Bambi; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Donald Young, Viola.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and a son, Jason Coyne.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.