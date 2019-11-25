February 18, 1935-November 18, 2019
GENESEO — Marie T. White, 84, of Geneseo, Ill., passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Vitas Healthcare Hospice, Lecanto, Fla. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at First Congregational Church, Geneseo. Reverend Bruce Bergthold will officiate. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marie was born on Feb. 18, 1935, the daughter of John Tysma and Gerti (Epema) Tysma, in Beltrami, Minn. On Oct. 4, 1952, Marie married Marvin P. White in Unionville, Mo. He preceded her in death in 2003. She worked as a study hall supervisor for 12 years at Geneseo Junior High, later she became a daycare provider in her home. Marie was a 50-year member of First Congregational Church, and active in several church committees. She also participated in the Women of the Moose, Geneseo Country Club, and various bridge clubs. She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, dancing with Marvin and eating out with family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Greg (Wendy) White, Crystal River, Fla., Jeanine White, Geneseo; grandchildren, Jessica (Tammy) Kleine, Ashley (Ryan) Johnston, Christian White; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen (Helen) Tysma, East Moline, Ray (Phyllis) Tysma, Colona; stepsister-in-law, Carolyn Bohl, Milan; stepbrother-in-law, Ron (Norma) Bohl, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; stepbrother, Ted Bohl; one stepsister and spouse, Linda and Allen Lovestead; and stepmother, Sophie Tysma.