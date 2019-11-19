{{featured_button_text}}
Marie L. Hoscheid

August 30, 1931-November 8, 2019

MOLINE — Marie L. Hoscheid, 88, of Moline, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island.

Memorials may be made to First United Presbyterian Church in Moline.

Marie Louise Ames was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1931, to Elvin H. and Helen M. (Johnson) Ames. On June 20, 1953, in West Allis, Wis., she married Charles Frank Hoscheid, who preceded her in death in 2015.

Marie taught school in Peoria, Ill., for three years and then became a Librarian for the Moline Public Library, retiring after 28 years. She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Moline, where she was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Church Librarian, and the former Quad-City Slide Club. She enjoyed photography, hiking and camping.

