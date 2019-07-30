November 11, 1935-Tuesday, July 30, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Marie A. Drayer Hanford, 83, formerly of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Marigold Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Galesburg.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, LTD., in East Moline. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home (1-2 p.m.), where memorials may be made to Marigold Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Galesburg, Ill. Interment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Marie was born Nov. 11, 1935, in New Castle, Ind., a daughter of Harold Rupert and Julia Mary (Malvich) Hunley. Her father passed away at a young age, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Fred Fredrickson. She graduated from Yorktown High School, Yorktown, Ind. She married Ted “Gary” Drayer, on Dec. 4, 1955, in Yorktown, Ind. He passed away April 20, 2004. She later married Charles Hanford, he preceded her in death.
She was a Volunteer Director for Illini Hospital and retired as a Personnel Director in 1978. After retiring, she owned Yarn Country in East Moline and later worked for the Bettendorf Children's Museum part-time. She enjoyed needlework of all kinds, boating, gardening, being an excellent Scrabble player and her two cats, Boss and Big Boy.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline, and a past President of the Junior Women's Club in East Moline.
Marie is survived by her children: Julie (Mike) DeBacker, of Coal Valley, Christopher (Robin) Drayer, of East Moline, and Curtis Drayer (Jim Alexander), of Chicago; three grandchildren: Robert (Jennifer) Drayer, of South Carolina, Mark (Christine) Drayer, of Eldridge; and Brandon Drayer, of San Diego, Calif.; four great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Emmalynn Rose, Aiden and AlexaMarie; and a brother-in-law: Mike (Madlyn) Drayer, of Lafayette, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, a half-sister and half-brother.
