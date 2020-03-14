Marian Mitchell
August 20, 1933-March 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Marian Sylvia Mitchell, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020 at U.P Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Visitation will be 4 -6pm Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a combined Rosary recited by the Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society and the National Catholic Order of Foresters at 3:30pm. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church or Friendship Manor.

Marian was born August 20, 1933 in Moline, the daughter of Achiel and Maria (DePoorter) Pauwels. She married Leo F. Mitchell on October 11, 1952 in Moline. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2005.

Marian was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society and the National Catholic Order of Foresters. She was an avid reader and enjoyed needle arts.

Survivors include her children, Rita (George) Guile, Shawnee, KS, Paula (Timothy) Hardi, Moline, Angela (William) Lawrence, Des Moines, IA, Thomas (Susan) Mitchell, Charlotte, NC, Mary Elizabeth Murphy, Kansas City, MO and Matthew Mitchell, Overland Park, KS; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sister, Joanne Jacquin, East Moline and sisters-in-law, Diane Mitchell, Silvis and Rose Marie Pauwels, Moline. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A
Moline, IL 61265
Mar 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:00AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
422 E 10th Street
Davenport, IA 52803
