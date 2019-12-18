Marian L. Sands

April 20, 1926-December 17, 2019

HAMPTON — Marian Louva Sarah Shannon Sands (Parker), 93, of Hampton, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to the American Legion in East Moline. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Marian was born on April 20, 1926, to Russell and Louva (Goe) Shannon in Moline. She was the oldest of eight children. She was united in marriage to Lester Parker on Aug. 4, 1946. Together they had children: Alvin, Eddy, Linda, Nila, Darrell and Denton, who passed away shortly after birth. Years later she married Harold Sands on Dec. 10, 1988, in East Moline. He passed away in 1989. She worked at Servus Rubber for many years and retired from Red Jacket.

Marian enjoyed playing Euchre and Bingo, going dancing, doing puzzles and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Steve) Keag, Nila Cumings and Darrell (Bev) Parker; brothers, Marchand (Dorothy) Shannon and John (Sue) Shannon; sister, Aurelia Miller; 11 grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Lester Parker and Harold Sands; siblings, Alphonse, Veronika, Harland and Arnold.