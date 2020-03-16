May 6, 1926- March 14, 2020

MOLINE — Marian L. Pope, 93, of Moline, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, in her home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Rock Island National Cemetery.

The former Marian Louise Tillberg was born May 6, 1926, in Moline, to Arthur and Ida (Hodnelan) Tillberg. She married Harvey Richard Pope on Jan. 12, 1947, in Moline. He died Feb. 2, 1986. She retired from Nixolite Company of America as administrative assistant. She was a kind and loving wife, mother and Mormor and a loyal friend. She was renowned as a bread maker and chocolate lover. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline.

Marian is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Carol and Michael Moran and Laurel Pope, all of Moline; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Marian's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Pope as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.