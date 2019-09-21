December 6, 1934-September 14, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Marian L. Goodnight, 84, passed away at Friendship Manor in Rock Island on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019.
A memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Per Marian's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Orion United Methodist Church or the American Legion Post 255 in Orion.
Marian was born on Dec. 6, 1934, in Bryant, S.D. She was the daughter of Hallie and Dorothy (Petersen) Sorenson. Marian retired in 1989 from the Rock Island Arsenal after many years in administrative positions. She married Bernard Welch in Rock Island, 1952; he proceeded her in death in 1996. She later married Fred Goodnight in 1999 in Orion, Ill.
You have free articles remaining.
Marian was a member of Orion United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post 255 Auxiliary in Orion, she was an accomplished organist, loved to cook and was well known for her pie baking. Marian loved traveling, bingo and the casinos. Most important of all, Marian loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Fred; daughters and their husbands, Sheila and Rick Fredericks and Patricia and Dana Miller; son-in-law, Chris Windeknecht; stepdaughter and her husband, Maryann and John Neiderhieser; grandchildren, Beth (Ken) Park, Teresa Miller, Melissa (Alan) Wendt, Stephanie (Shaun) Callan, Natalie (Bradley) Sayers, Eric (Amy) Windeknecht, Mark Windeknecht; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents; daughter, Pamela Windeknecht; and grandson, Daniel Miller.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.