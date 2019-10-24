December 4, 1920-October 23, 2019
VIOLA — Marian L. Brewer, 98, of Viola, Ill., died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the home of her grandson in rural Viola. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial will be at the Viola Cemetery. Visitation is noon until the time of services at Fippinger's, where a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born Dec. 4, 1920, in rural Viola, Ill., to Howard and Bertha Engwall Robbins. She graduated from Viola High School. On May 1, 1942, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Brewer. He died March 21, 1999.
Marian was a homemaker and assisted her husband in the operation of the family farm. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, her cats and especially her family.
Survivors include one daughter: Audrey Bishop, of Marshalltown, Iowa; one son: James (Kim) Brewer, of Silvis, Ill.; four grandchildren: Sharla (Dave) Brindle, Robert (Lynette) Bishop, John (Chris) Brewer, Billie (Craig) Seabloom; two stepgrandchildren: Eric (Hallie) Thompson; Chris Thompson; five great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; several nieces and nephews.
Her parents; husband; two sons: Gary and Ed; one infant daughter; one sister: Evelyn; and one brother: Gene, preceded her in death.