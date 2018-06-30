June 20, 1932-June 26, 2018
MOLINE — Maria E. Luebbers, 86, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation is Monday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, where a Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Seton School or Alleman High School.
Maria was born June 20, 1932, in Karlsruhe, Germany, the daughter of Emil and Marie Rastetter. She married Hans D. Luebbers on Aug. 2, 1952, in Burlington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 1968.
Maria was employed at the former Montgomery Kone Inc. as a billing clerk, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Altar & Rosary Society, former member of the parish council, worship and prayer commission, Sacristan, Sacred Heart School Board, an extraordinary minister, a religious education teacher, pastoral care, liturgy commission, TEC, Cursillo, Cub Scout Pack 309 den leader, religious awards coordinator for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and was the first woman at Sacred Heart to be awarded the St. George Emblem.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Jennifer) Luebbers, Andalusia, Rita (Tom) Miller, Colona, Traudel Luebbers (Jan Feltz), Phoenix, Ariz., Christopher Luebbers, Woodstock, Ga., Stephen (Kim) Luebbers, Waterloo, Iowa, and Mark (Celeste) Luebbers, Silvis; grandchildren; Heather, Melissa, Alicia, Jenna, Ben, Nate, Matthew, Haley, Jerry and Lori; great-grandchildren, Jack, Alex, Zach, Sophia and a great-grandson arriving this October; brother-in-law, Thomas Cummings; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Marie; husband, Hans; son, John; and sister, Anna.
