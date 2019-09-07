March 31, 1951-September 5, 2019
MOLINE — Maria Del Consuelo “Connie” Medina, 68, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Cremation will take place after visitation at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Mark Martinez, for a fund to be established.
The former Maria Del Consuelo Antú was born March 31, 1951, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the daughter of Manuel G. and Maria del Refugio (Chavez) Antú. She was married to Ramiro Martinez Sr., with whom she had four sons, and later to Manuel Medina, with whom she had one son.
Connie worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as a secretary for many years before opening Rosy’s Boutique in downtown Moline, which she owned and operated for several years before retiring. She enjoyed dancing, casinos, traveling, and cooking for her family. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Connie, especially her grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her mother, Maria Antú of Moline; five sons, Ramiro Jr. (Cristina) Martinez of Moline, Manuel “Manny” (Michelle) Martinez of Bloomington, Illinois, and Mark (Karen) Martinez, Reuben (Nicole) Martinez, and Roman Medina, all of Moline; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Olga (Miguel) Barragan of Moline, Maricela (Ralph) Arias of Park View, Iowa, Robert (Elaine) Antú of Moline, and Oscar Antú and Jesus Antú, both of Eagle Pass; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a special friend, Rhonda, with whom she studied the Bible with for many years. She was preceded in death by her father; a daughter, Dakota Cheyenne; and sisters, Rosa Elva Duran and Melisa Villanueva.
Online obituary is available at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.