January 24, 1927-July 29, 2020

MOLINE — Maria Cristina Cervantes, 93, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline where she was a member. Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Masks will be required to attend all services. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials can be made to the church.

Cristina was born January 24, 1927 in Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico, the daughter of Moises and Francisca (Pedraza) Iduarte. She married Maximo Cervantes on February 27, 1949 in Mexico City, MX. He preceded her in death January 3, 1997.

In her earlier years, Cristina worked for Adolph's Taco House, Moline. She enjoyed doing word searches, puzzles, reading and loved spending time with her family.